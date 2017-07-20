Officers seek anonymity over Luton Police shooting

Bedfordshire Police officers involved in a fatal shooting in Luton have requested anonymity, an inquest hearing was told.

24-year-old Josh Pitt was shot dead by a firearms officers responding to a call in Hibbert Street, Luton, on November 9 last year.

A full inquest into the death of Josh Pitt has been scheduled for later this year.

At Ampthill Coroner’s Court today, The Police Federation appeared along with solicitors. They confirmed the officers involved have requested anonymity, however the coroner has yet to grant approval.

An investigator from the Independent Police Complaints Commission also attended the hearing, as did a solicitor for Mr Pitt’s partner. Both agreed to a full inquest in late November or early December following further submissions.

Mr Pitt’s mother is seeking legal representation.