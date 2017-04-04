One Friday -a stunning outdoor exhibition put together by Stopsley churches and schools

One Friday is the name of a stunning outdoor community exhibition that has been put together by a collection of Stopsley and Ashcroft churches and schools.

It comprises 14 abstract modern watercolour paintings based around the last 24 hours of the life of Jesus Christ.

Stopsley Baptist Church associate pastor John Good said: “Suffering is all around us. The problem too often is that it’s hidden. But what’s so powerful about this story is we’re all in it together, we’re not alone.

“The exhibition features 14 beautiful paintings that will be placed around the town and we’d love to invite people to simnply come and have a look around them as they would any other exhibition.”

The churches involved are Stopsley Baptist Church, St Thomas’ Church, Sacred Heart, Ramridge Baptist Church and St Francis Church.

The schools are Stopsley Community Primary School, Ramridge Primary School and Ashcroft High School.

> More info and a map from www.stopsley.net