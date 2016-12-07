Your vote could help Luton friends and bloggers JWAGS

They’re a quartet of Luton friends who’ve been blogging about love, life and everything in between for just over a year.

Now JWAGS (Just Women and Gracious Sistaz) have been nominated for not one but two categories in the The UK Blog Awards 2017 – Fashion & Beauty and Lifestyle.

And they’re looking for your help to win them the coveted titles.

Miranda Gravesande – also known as First Lady Randz – said: “We blog at least four times a week, individually and collectively, on a number of topics including lifestyle and career, parenting, fashion and beauty and travel.

“Our experiences reflect those of our audience.

We air a variety of issues, which encourages discussion and debate.”

Voting closes on December 19 and you can only vote once. To show your support go to http://blogawardsuk.co.uk/ukba2017/entries/jwagslife