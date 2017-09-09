Opticians see how they can make a difference

A Luton opticians has donated more than 650 pairs of specs to impoverished people in developing countries.

The team from Specsavers collected the three-figure sum of unwanted glasses from customers over the last 12 months.

The huge haul will now be handed over to eyecare charity Vision Aid Overseas (VAO), which recycles glasses and uses the funds generated to help build vision centres, train local eyecare workers and deliver eyecare services to remote and isolated communities in five African nations.

David Brett-Williams, director of Specsavers in Luton, said: “I am overwhelmed by the support from the local community who have contributed to our VAO collection.

“We encourage our customers to drop their old specs into our donations box in store, rather than having them gathering dust at home.

“Over the last year we’ve amassed quite a collection which, when recycled, will make a real difference in the lives of people who don’t yet have access to basic eyecare services.”