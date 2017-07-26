‘Our Baymax has been stolen and we’re lost without him’

An 11-week-old black labrador cross puppy has been stolen from his home in Malvern Road, Luton.

Baymax, who is microchipped, went missing on Monday, July 24, between 4.30pm and 5.30pm and owners Carly Leonard, 28, and partner Craig, 30, are desperate to find him.

Alfie and Baymax

Carly claims: “Baymax was having dinner in the garden and when I came to check on him, he’d gone. I think someone stole him as there’s no physical way he could get out.

“We think there may have been a sighting near the graveyard leading up to Farley Hill and round behind the police station.

“My 17-month-old son, Alfie, keeps calling ‘B’ - it’s heartbreaking.”

Contact Carly on: 07851 081162 or email: farls8996@gmail.com.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “We were called yesterday (Tuesday) to reports that a puppy had been stolen from a garden in Malvern Road, Luton, on Monday at around 5.30pm.

“Anyone who witnessed anyone walking in the area with the black Labrador cross puppy, or who may have been offered one for sale, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference C/31520/17.”