‘Our Baymax is missing and we’re lost without him’

An 11-week-old black labrador cross puppy has gone missing from his home in Malvern Road, Luton, and Bedfordshire Police are considering the possibility that the young dog has been stolen.

Baymax, who is microchipped, went missing on Monday, July 24, between 4.30pm and 5.30pm and owners Carly Leonard, 28, and partner Craig, 30, are desperate to find him.

Alfie and Baymax

Carly claims: “Baymax was having dinner in the garden and when I came to check on him, he’d gone. I think someone stole him as there’s no physical way he could get out.

“We think there may have been a sighting near the graveyard leading up to Farley Hill and round behind the police station.

“My 17-month-old son, Alfie, keeps calling ‘B’ - it’s heartbreaking.”

Contact Carly on: 07851 081162 or email: farls8996@gmail.com.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “We were called yesterday (Tuesday) to reports that a puppy had been stolen from a garden in Malvern Road, Luton, on Monday at around 5.30pm.

“The male puppy is an old Labrador cross breed with a Collie, American bulldog and Rottweiler mix – black in colour with a white chest and white specks on his paws.

“Officers are working to understand the circumstances in which it went missing and are considering the possibility that it has been stolen.

“The family are understandably very upset and are pleading with anyone with information to come forward. If the puppy is found, the family would kindly request that it is taken to the nearest police station or vets.

“Anyone who witnessed anyone walking in the area with the black Labrador cross puppy, or who may have been offered one for sale, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference C/31520/17.”