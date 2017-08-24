Owner of Greenfields Restaurant celebrates 40 years at The Mall Luton

The owner of Greenfields Restaurant is celebrating 40 years at The Mall Luton this month.

Mahmut Niazi moved to Luton and began working for the restaurant on August 18, 1977, he now owns and runs the restaurant with his son, and his five daughters also work for him.

Mahmut Niazi with his team from Greenfields at The Mall Luton Retailer Awards

He said: “I remember standing outside Greenfields and looking at its beautiful arches and I wished that I could one day have a restaurant like this. Ten years later I bought it!”

Since the 65-year-old bought the restaurant he has seen it go from strength to strength.

He said: “Our aim at Greenfields is to give our diners more variety so we have a big menu with everything from pasta to pizza and paninis to pancakes and of course the English favourite brunch.

“We’re on the first floor we’re in a lovely position away from the crowds, it’s so peaceful up here and we really take care of our customers.

“We had a refurbishment about five or six years ago but every year we’re always updating and making our customers feel welcome.”

The family run business will be passed down to his son. Mahmut added: “My son is my business partner and when it’s time, he will take over the business. The difference is I would do all of my books by hand but he uses the internet!”

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall, said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure having Mahmut with us at The Mall for forty years – what a milestone! He has seen the changes in The Mall over the years and has a wonderful business that is still striving.

“Greenfields Restaurant is an award-winning retailer which has been recognised in our annual Retailer Awards – in fact they were the winners of the Shoppers’ Award last year.

“It’s lovely to hear that the business will remain in Mahmut’s family and we welcome the next 40 years at The Mall with Greenfields Restaurant.”