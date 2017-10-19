Paintings bring splash of colour to Marsh Farm

A group of volunteers have been painting murals onto subways in Marsh Farm as part of a project to brighten up the town.

Aimi Rix, 42, of Marsh Farm, wanted to do something to make the tunnels look better for the people that use them on the daily basis.

Miral painted by professional aritst demmograffix.com who volunteered to help

She met up with some ladies who also wanted to change the way people see Marsh Farm and make it better for the people that live there.

The mum-of-three said: “I remember living here as a teenager and walking through those tunnels and thinking they looked grim and ugly, when I moved back 12 years ago nothing had changed, they were still very dull looking.

“When I met up with the ladies we formed Futures Community Voice and the project to make four subways look brighter and more pleasant began. The council have been supportive, they said we can make it look better but we had to find the funding ourselves.

“We applied for funding through the People’s Health Trust and got £30,000.

“We started it last year and I hoped each one would take about six weeks, but it has taken longer and we have just finished the last one.

“The response from the community has been really good and people have been asking when are we going to do the tunnels near them, there are 11 in Marsh Farm and more around the rest of Luton.”

The group decided they wanted the murals to be educational, the themes are a meadow, underwater, space and music. Demograffix.com, a professional artist, was one of the volunteers who helped on the fourth subway mural.

Aimi, who is a full time artist, added: “I would like to thank everyone who has volunteered over the last year and we are now in the process of looking to get funding to paint more subways.”