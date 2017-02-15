Parents face fines for school gate drop off

Parents could face fines if they stop their car close to schools when picking up or dropping off their children, if a new scheme gets the green light from the council.

Parents and carers dropping yooungsters off at school has often caused problems with nearby neighbours caught in the extra traffic.

The idea was discussed at the Luton Borough council meeting on Tuesday, January 24.

It was proposed by councillor Michael Garrett and seconded by councillor Jeff Petts, that the council introduce a similar scheme to that carried out by the London Borough of Havering to prevent drivers stopping close to schools at drop off and pick up times

The scheme was piloted by the East London town in June last year, through the use of Public Space Protection Orders introduced under the Anti Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The aim of the scheme was to prevent parents stopping close to schools during drop off and pick up times and it was effective in tackling this problem because those who breached the orders were fined and those who offended more than three times or failed to pay, faced the threat of criminal prosecution.

The idea was discussed at the full council meeting and it was resolved that the Chief Executive would talk to the Director of Place and Infrastructure to establish whether the council already has powers which could be used to prosecute offenders as a last resort and to give an estimate of what resources of staff, equipment and finance would be required to deliver a successful outcome across Luton.

A spokesperson for Luton Borough Council said: “Full Council requested that a review of all school parking takes place and to look at what existing powers the Council has in place to address this matter.”

