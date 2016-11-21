Partnership for homelessness

A new partnership has been formed to tackle homelessness.

Signposts Luton and Luton Community Housing will co-ordinate their services to maximise their help in providing accommodation for homeless people and those in insecure or poor quality housing.

Signposts CEO Kevin Porter said: “Numbers are increasing on a daily basis and the financial resources to meet these challenges are reducing annually. It has become essential to look at new and innovative ways to meet this demand.”

LCH CEO Lynda Rees added: “There is huge pressure on the local housing market where overcrowding and poor quality accommodation is common, yet at the same time private rents have risen. We’re looking to strengthen our organisations so we can help more people than ever before.”