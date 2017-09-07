Passing out parade for Beds Police cadets

Police cadets were honoured at a passing out parade last Sunday which marked their contribution to the force and their achievements over the previous 12 months.

The special ceremony was held at police headquarters in Kempston, where the cadets carried out a marching display to music provided by the Bedford Town Concert Brass Band, in front of cadet instructors, family and friends. They were also inspected by special guests including the Mayor of Bedford Borough Dave Hodgson, Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Vinod Tailor, and Assistant Chief Constable Mike Colbourne.

Bedfordshire’s Cadets follow a two-year national programme, allowing them to build life skills and gain an insight into policing. The parade marked the departure of a number of cadets who have completed the programme, and marked the achievements of the cadets who have completed their first year and will shortly move into the second year.

Superintendent Paul Schoon, the force’s lead for volunteers, said: “It’s an honour to celebrate the achievements of the cadets, who make such a valuable contribution to the community. From the feedback we have received throughout the year, they are so highly thought of at the events they attend.

“We are pleased to welcome the first year cadets back to their second year, and hope to see some of those who have left join us again in the future, whether they return as Special Constables, police officers or seek out other roles with the force. It’s been a pleasure to work alongside them and see how passionate and dedicated they are to their roles.”

Bedfordshire Police’s Cadet programme is for people aged 15 to 18. The force has units which meet every week in Bedford, Luton and Biggleswade. The Cadets assist the force with various operations, including alcohol test purchasing, they help at crime prevention events and represent the force at official ceremonies across the county. They also receive training in law and police procedures.