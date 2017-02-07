Personal trainer opens health hub in Dunstable

Keen boxer and martial arts expert Will Grant, 40, is opening a health hub in Dunstable’s Katherine Drive on Saturday (February 11).

The personal trainer, who lives on Luton Road, claims gyms are ‘boring’ and that people get so fed up with being on a treadmill hour after hour that they inevitably give up.

He said: “With Box U Fitness, we’ve come up with something really different – convenient workouts in short bursts.

“The big idea is to make every second of high intensity training count. Customers move through nine stations with three minutes on each and a 30 second rest in between. The stations change each day so you never have the same workout twice.”

He added: “We believe in the holy trinity of fitness – cardio and strength, explosive power and abs and core muscles to get the best results.”

Will and his team aim to promote a healthy lifestyle.