Pervert jailed after trying to meet child for sex in Bedfordshire

A man from Scotland has been jailed for 10 years after travelling around 370 miles with the intention of meeting a child for sex in Bedfordshire.

Robert Burns, 48, of Wyndford Road, Glasgow, was sentenced today (Friday) at Luton Crown Court after being found guilty of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

Burns used a website to chat to people, specifying on his profile that he liked ‘girls between 9 and 12’.

After engaging in conversation over email he swapped phone numbers with someone he had met on the site, and made plans to travel to Luton with the intention to abuse an eight-year-old girl in June.

However on arrival he was arrested and was found to have sex related paraphernalia with him, as well as a cuddly toy and two dolls.

Investigation Officer Emma Shipton from Bedfordshire Police’s Internet Child Abuse Investigation Team said: “Throughout his interview, Burns answered ‘no comment’ to a number of questions, including why he was in the area, what his intentions were and who he was staying with.

“He travelled around 370 miles which included a seven hour overnight bus journey with the intention of meeting and sexually abusing a child. In his interview he stated that numerous messages where he had spoken about the meeting were ‘fantasy gone too far’, but his real intentions were clear as he arrived with four packets of condoms in his possession”.

“We are dedicated to keeping young people safe, and the sentence he has received reflects how seriously this kind of offence is taken. We continue to work hard to apprehend those who target young people in our county, and bring them to justice.”

To report concerns about child sexual abuse, contact police on 101.

