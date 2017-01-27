Peter Farmer brought the theatre to life

A distinguished theatre designer who hailed from Luton has died. He worked for some of the world’s most prestigious ballet companies.

Peter Farmer, a painter known for his beautiful set designs died earlier this month aged 80, after working for companies including The Royal Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet.

A scene from The Sleeping Beauty by The Royal Ballet @ Royal Opera House (Opening 25-03-14)

He began his career with The Royal Ballet, designing the 1971 production of Giselle, before working on ballet sets including The Sleeping Beauty - Kenneth MacMillan’s ballet production at The Royal Opera House.

Kevin O’Hare, director of The Royal Ballet, told The Royal Opera House News: “It is with great sadness that we heard of Peter Farmer’s passing.

“Peter had a close relationship with the Royal Ballet companies over many years and distinguished many productions with his brilliant designs. His artistry, theatricality and wonderful humour will be missed by us all.”