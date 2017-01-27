Peter Farmer brought the theatre to life

A distinguished theatre designer who hailed from Luton has died. He worked for some of the world’s most prestigious ballet companies.
Peter Farmer, a painter known for his beautiful set designs died earlier this month aged 80, after working for companies including The Royal Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet.
He began his career with The Royal Ballet, designing the 1971 production of Giselle, before working on ballet sets including The Sleeping Beauty - Kenneth MacMillan’s ballet production at The Royal Opera House.
Kevin O’Hare, director of The Royal Ballet, told The Royal Opera House News: “It is with great sadness that we heard of Peter Farmer’s passing.
“Peter had a close relationship with the Royal Ballet companies over many years and distinguished many productions with his brilliant designs. His artistry, theatricality and wonderful humour will be missed by us all.”