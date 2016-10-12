Petition to save the Moakes Medical Centre

A resident has set up a petition to have the decision to close a GP practice in Luton’s Marsh Farm reversed.

Christine Barton set up the online petition because she wants to save the Moakes Medical Centre.

The medical centre, on The Moakes, was one of four GP practices with contracts due to expire in early 2017.

Following a consultation with patients, the public and stakeholders, Luton Clinical Commissioning Group and NHS England decided to make new arrangements for the GP practices.

Christine, of Marsh Farm, said: “I feel very strongly about the closure of the surgery and urge them to reconsider. This surgery is one of the best in Luton, the staff are fantastic, friendly and approachable, and the doctors are really good.

“They provide a first class service with many different services available. I think it will be a big loss for the area if it is closed.

“We need a strong reaction to this petition from the residents in Luton. If it closes it will affect other surgeries in the town, the wait for an appointment will be even longer.”

GP services in Marsh Farm will continue to be provided from the Marsh Farm Health Centre building.

The Gardenia and Marsh Farm Practice, which is based in the same building as the Moakes Medical Centre, will continue to operate from these premises.

The Sundon Park Health Centre site will be expanded to meet the additional services required in the area.

A spokesperson for Luton Borough Council said: “The council is aware of a campaign, but has not been approached by campaigners.”

To sign the petition go to: https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/save-moakes-medical-centre-luton.