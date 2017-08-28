Phil’s not a man to waste his work

A man with more than 20 years’ experience of the waste management industry has become a director.

Phil Gudgeon joins the board of Cawleys Waste Management as director of waste collection and logistics.

He began his career in waste management as a drivers’ mate at the age of 19, then as a loader and a dustcart driver, to leading the sales team and depot manager.

In 2013, Phil joined Cawleys as waste collection manager and was most recently head of waste collection.

He now oversees and maintains Cawleys’ 70-strong waste collection fleet and was instrumental in the recent expansion including two new glass collection vehicles – the first of their kind in the UK.

Phil said: “As Cawleys celebrates its 70th anniversary in business, I couldn’t have been asked to join the board at a more exciting time. Seeing our recent fleet additions arrive, decked in the special Cawleys’ 70th platinum livery, was a special moment indeed.”

Managing director Jon Cawley said: “I’m proud to welcome Phil to the board.”

