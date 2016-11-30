Pilot street art scheme invite

Luton teenagers are being invited to take part in a unique pilot project to show youth culture in a positive light.

The STREETZ light graffiti scheme is a joint venture between TOKKO Youth Space and Catalyst Housing, where young people can be creative and have fun without damaging the environment.

It’s aimed at youngsters aged between 13 and 19 living in the Coverly Court and Someries Hill Catalyst communities and will be curated by TOKKO outreach workers Nikki and Emma.

TOKKO spokeswoman Hazel Mellon said the artwork would be filmed and then be shown at a multi-media exhibition.

She described it as “innovative and exciting”.

Ines Kretzschmar from Catalyst added: “It enables young people to tap into local youth opportunities, come together and have fun.

“They’ll learn new skills and at the same time increase confidence and gain a voice in their communities.”

Young participants will also receive a free 12-month membership of TOKKO Youth Space.