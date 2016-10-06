Police appeal after woman is sexually assaulted

Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted in Luton yesterday (Wednesday).

The woman was walking along an underpass from Albert Street towards Langley Street at around 6.30am, when she was approached from behind by a man who sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as white, around 20 years old and spoke with an English accent.

PC Paul Ryan, investigating, said: “We are keen to find out who this man is to ensure he can’t do the same to another unsuspecting victim. Shortly after the incident, the victim spoke to another woman who was walking towards the underpass, and we are keen to speak to this woman in case she witnessed the incident or has any information that could help our investigation. If you were in the area at the time, please do come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Ryan via 101, quoting crime reference number C/40856/16. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.