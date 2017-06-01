Police capture ‘dangerous’ prisoner from Luton

Police have captured escaped prisoner Michal Kisiel yesterday evening.

Kisiel, aged 30, escaped from prison guards at Salisbury District Hospital at around 7:00 pm on Tuesday 30 May.

He has been arrested this evening (31 May) after being seen walking past a Day Nursery in Nunton Village, near Salisbury. The arrest took place after member of public called police suspecting they had seen the wanted man.

Officers arrested Kisiel safely and no injuries were sustained. He remains in custody and will be returned to prison in due course.

Officers received a large number of calls from the public with sightings all over the country unfortunately without any success in locating the prisoner.

Police believed that he had perhaps left the county but yesterday evening a member of the public called at around 8.40pm. with a possible sighting which led to his arrest.

Kisiel, formerly of Luton, had been jailed after subjecting a mother and daughter to a terrifying ordeal when claiming he was owed money.

Supt Sue Austin said: “I would like to thank the public for all of their help in finding this escaped prisoner. As much as we are able to use policing methods to find him, ultimately it was an alert member of our community who spotted the offender and proactively called 999.

“It times like this when everyone pulls together to help us keep our communities safe.”