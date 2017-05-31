Police hunt ‘dangerous’ prisoner with Luton links

Police are hunting an armed prisoner with links to Luton after he escaped from hospital.

Michal Kisier, 30, was receiving treatment at Salisbury District Hospital for a head wound when he gave guards the slip on Tuesday evening, Wiltshire Police said.

Kisier is believed to have a razor blade in his possession and is considered to be dangerous, with the public advised not to approach him for their own safety.

Inspector Martyn Sweett said: “My officers are doing everything they can to find Kisier and we will keep the community updated.

“We ask that the public are vigilant and call us on 999 with any sightings but it is important that you do not approach him.”

Extensive searches are being carried out with officers using drones, police dogs, and the force helicopter to try and locate the fugitive.

“The search for Kisiel continues and we are exploring a number of leads, particularly looking at transport routes out of the city and liaison with our surrounding forces,” Wiltshire Police said on Wednesday.

“A key line of inquiry is the fact that this may well have been a pre-planned escape and Kisiel may have had assistance.”

Kisiel is described as white, 5ft 6in tall with blonde hair and of medium build with tattoos on his neck. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black t-shirt with blue trainers.

“The public are advised not to approach him for their own safety. If anyone sees a man matching the description they should call 999 immediately,” police added.

Police state that Kisier still needs treatment for his head wound. Kisier formerly lived in Luton and he was serving a five-year sentence at HMP Erlestoke, a category C prison holding adult male sentenced offenders near Devizes.

He was jailed in April 2016 after subjecting a mother and her teenage daughter to a “terrifying eight-hour ordeal” following a disagreement over money.