Police hunt escaped Luton prisoner

Police are hunting a Luton man who has escaped from prison.

Jamie Lee Recardo, 27, absconded from HMP Sudbury on the night of Sunday9 July.

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on January 23, 2015, to nine years for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Recardo is of British Indian decent and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his arms and hands.

His home address is in Luton.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call Derbyshire police on 101, or 0345 123 3333 if dialling from outside the county.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.