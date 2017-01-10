Police investigate after a man was stabbed in Marsh Farm

Bedfordshire Police have closed Sundon Park Road at the roundabout with Marsh Road after reports of a stabbing in Marsh Road.

Officers were called shortly after midday today, by members of the public reporting a stabbing.

It is believed the incident involved three males who got out of a dark-coloured Mercedes near McDonald’s and attacked the victim before returning to the vehicle and driving towards Marsh Farm.

Police and the ambulance service attended the scene and the victim has been taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds, he is in a serious but stable condition.

The offenders are described as being in their late teens or early twenties, black and all wearing dark clothes.

Detective Inspector Andy Southam said: “This was a brazen act of violence in broad daylight and we have immediately dispatched officers to the area in order to try and locate those responsible.

“A full investigation has been launched and we are grateful to the members of the public who have already called in with information.

“We expect that this horrific attack will have been witnessed by many and will no doubt cause distress to the community.

“We are keen to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to identify the offenders.”

Call 101 with information, quoting the incident reference 154 of today.