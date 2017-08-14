Police investigate altercation in Luton which may have been racially motivated

Officers investigating an altercation in Hurst Way, Luton, which may have been racially motivated, are appealing for witnesses.

Between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Tuesday, August 8, two people were walking along Hurst Way when they were approached by a man, described as white, aged around 35, and a woman, described as white and aged around 45, who threatened them.

A wider altercation then broke out between a group of six people, during which one person is believed to have used racially motivated language.

Police are appealing for information to help piece together the events leading up to the incident.

PC Daniel O’Mahoney, investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who saw a group of people in Hurst Way involved in an altercation.

“Racially motivated incidents will not be tolerated and we are working hard to tackle such behaviour in the county.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC O’Mahoney on 101 quoting crime reference number C/33941/2017, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.