Police investigate attempted robbery of a disabled man

Police are investigating after a man attempted to rob a disabled man in Luton on Sunday.

A man who was in a wheelchair, was approached by a man who attempted to steal his bag, in Wigmore Lane just after midnight.

The offender is described as white, stocky, six feet tall, and spoke with a Polish accent. He ran off empty handed when a car drove past.

Detective Constable Jabbar Khan, investigating, said: “This was a despicable incident and I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed it to get in touch so that we can find the man responsible, before he tries to rob anyone else.

“We know that a car was driven along Wigmore Lane at he time of the incident and I’s appeal for that driver to get in touch as they may be able to assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Khan on 101.