Police investigate break-in at Ray’s Place in Luton

The owner of Ray’s Place in Luton is appealing for information after the Snooker Club was broken into on Sunday morning.

The incident happened at about 4am, the offender broke into the building on Guildford Street and stole cash.

Owner Ray Dean said: “They broke the window to get in and stole £991. I have a £200 reward for anyone that can identify the person to the police, if it leads to a conviction.”

Bedfordshire Police are investigating the burglary, a spokesperson for the force said: “We have received a report of a burglary at Ray’s Place in Guildford Street, Luton, which is reported to have taken place between 4.08am and 4.18am on Sunday (3 September).

“The offender gained access to the premises by forcing open a window, before taking money and leaving.

“An investigation is ongoing, and officers will be reviewing CCTV from the premises in due course.

“Anyone with any information, including anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number C/37637/2017.”