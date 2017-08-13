Police praise the community at Mela festival

Officers celebrated the Luton Mela alongside the community in the town’s Wardown Park over the weekend of August 5-6.

The two-day festival celebrating music, art and culture was attended by Bedfordshire Police to meet residents and listen to their concerns, as part of the force’s commitment to understanding issues which matter to communities most.

Visitors had an opportunity to dress up as police officers and take a picture with the teams and Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, while the recruitment team was also available to talk about career opportunities within the force.

Community South Chief Inspector Hob Hoque said: “The Luton Mela is strongly embedded in Luton’s cultural calendar and grows bigger year on year. Our force has always strongly supported the event, which celebrates the vibrant and diverse cultures of our county.

“I am proud of our communities coming together in harmony and celebrating the event in a joyful and safe atmosphere.”