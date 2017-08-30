Police release CCTV images after robbery

Police investigating a robbery that took place at Barton Rovers FC in Barton-Le-Clay on Wednesday, July 19, have released CCTV images.

Three men wearing masks entered the clubhouse and approached a lone member of bar staff.

They took money from the till and then demanded access to the safe, threatening the worker with what is believed to be a small handgun.

They made off with around two weeks’ takings. The incident happened between 12.30am and 1am.

Detective Constable, Mark Amey, said: “This is a serious incident which left the member of staff shaken - we’re not letting it drop.

“CCTV images don’t always provide the clearest pictures, but something as simple as footwear or clothing can sometimes be enough to spark a link and create a lead. We’re asking anyone with any information to get in touch with us straight away.”

After the incident, club chairman Darren Whiley said: “We believe they got away via Sharpenhoe Road in a waiting car that has been caught on various CCTV around the village.

“There are repeat sightings of a car on Sharpenhoe Road, Luton Road and Bedford Road from earlier in the evening. If anyone has CCTV could you please have a look at the evening of Tuesday 18 and early hours of Wednesday 19 for anything suspicious.

“Our staff are all ok, shaken and also angry that scum could do this in what appears to be a pre-targeted attack.

“Could I thank everyone for their support and kind messages toward the staff affected by the incident, it’s heart warming to know we do live in a caring community even when it’s penetrated occasionally by scum bags.

“This is a lovely village, let’s stick together, be vigilant and keep it that way.”

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Amey on 101 quoting crime reference number JD/30755/2017.