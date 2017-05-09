Police should have removed car sooner

A concerned resident believes Bedfordshire Police should have responded quicker to his call to remove a vandalised car, which was later set on fire.

The resident, who does not wish to be named, saw the vandalised car parked on the road on Monday, April 24.

He said: “The windows of the car had been smashed and it was badly damaged.

“When I got home there were kids damaging the car, I called the police and told them what was happening, I said they should remove the car before things got worse.

“I was told they were unable to send officers out to remove it because they were busy. About an hour later it was set on fire. The police then removed it.

“This situation could have been avoided if the police had responded quicker to the call I made.”

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We did receive calls shortly before 6pm regarding a car being vandalised, however we were unable to send any response officers to the incident due to the fact a large number of officers were attending a shooting which had taken place in Luton earlier in the day.

“The fire service did attend the scene at 7pm, however no offenders were in the area at that time and attempts were made to notify the owner of the car regarding the damage caused to the vehicle. The fire service made us aware the car had been burned out shortly after 10pm. The vehicle was subsequently recovered.

“Every call we receive is assessed on a threat, harm and risk basis with priority given to protecting people at risk of harm.”

An investigation into the criminal damage of the car is ongoing and anyone with information should call 101.