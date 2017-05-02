Are you registered to vote?

Luton Borough Council is reminding residents to make sure they are registered to vote ahead of the general election on June 8.

In order to vote in the general election you must be aged 18 or over on the day of the election, be a British, Irish or Commonwealth citizen, be a resident at an address in the UK (or a British Citizen living abroad who has been registered to vote in the UK in the last 15 years) and not legally be excluded from voting.

Sundon Park residents will also be able to vote in the Sundon Park by-election on the same day.

EU citizens, living in the UK and aged 18 or older are able to vote in the Sundon Park by-election but not in the General Election.

You must also be registered to vote.

To register, go to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote, alternatively you can contact the Electoral Registration Officer at the Town Hall in Luton.

If you are unsure if you are registered to vote you can find out by emailing electoralserv ices@luton.gov.uk.

You must be registered to vote by midnight on Monday, May 22.