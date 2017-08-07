Council joins pilot to cut election costs

Luton Borough Council has been selected by the Government as one of the 21 local authorities to run a canvass pilot aimed at reducing the costs involved in making sure its electoral register is kept up to date.

The Council has a duty under the Representation People Act 1983 to make sure its electoral register is kept up to date. Every year it writes to all households in Luton to check who can be added to, removed or remain on the register.

At the beginning of July a Household Enquiry Form (HEF) was sent to every Luton household to confirm who lives at the address.

If a household does not respond to the HEF reminders are sent out but this is costly. Luton electors can assist to reduce these costs by responding quickly to the HEF as soon as they receive it.

If the council still receives no reply, it must visit households personally to collect the required information. This also significantly adds to the cost of the annual canvass.

Instead of the household visit the council will be telephoning some households to confirm who is resident.

Telephoning will begin on 7 August and those answering will be asked to confirm the names of people living at the property. To reassure anyone who is concerned the call may be a scam, the number calling will be 01582 546000. If you wish to call back instead, you can call Electoral Registration 01582 510380 to provide the information.

The Cabinet Office will collecting data from all the pilot authorities to find out if the new ways of working reduce the cost of the annual canvass without reducing the accuracy and completeness of the register. Further information can be found at www.luton.gov.uk/elections