LIVE UPDATES: General Election – who will come out on top locally?

Voters go to the polls today (Thursday) and our reporting team will be at the counts this evening to get the latest on which candidates will be successful in the Luton North, Luton South, South West Beds and Mid Beds constituencies. Keep following this live feed throughout today and into the early hours of Friday to get all the latest news and reaction leading up to the results being revealed at Inspire Luton Sports Village and Central Beds Council’s Priory House, Chicksands headquarters.

Will Conservatives Andrew Selous and Nadine Dorries hold on to SW Beds and Mid Beds respectively, and for Labour will Kelvin Hopkins (Luton North) and Gavin Shuker (Luton South) triumph?