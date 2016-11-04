Popes Meadow fireworks back with a bang

Festive families are invited to witness the Luton Fireworks Spectacular display at Popes Meadow.

The show will take place on Saturday, November 5, and entry is free, with gates opening at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start.

LLA Ltd, the company which owns London Luton Airport, are this year’s sponsor.

Cllr Andy Malcolm, chair of London Luton Airport Limited, said: “We really value the support from the people of Luton and are always looking for ways to say thank you.

“The Popes Meadow fireworks display has always been popular and this is why we are happy to support Luton Borough Council to make it happen again this year.”

The following roads will be closed between 5-9pm on Saturday: New Bedford Road, Bowling Green Lane, Greenside Park, Wardown Crescent Alwyn Close, Havelock Road (including Wensleydale, Havelock Rise and Arden Place).

Car parking will be available in all town centre car parks and disabled parking will be located in the tennis courts car park in Wardown Park (via Old Bedford Road), with paved footpaths to the firework site.

To promote your company via sponsorship of the fireworks night, contact Luton Borough Council on 01582 54 73 25 or email: marketing@luton.gov.uk.

Other nearby events also look to give families a chilly evening of colour.

Dunstable Town Council Fireworks Spectacular will take place on Friday, November 4, at Creasey Park Community Football Centre at 7pm (gates open 5pm).

Meanwhile, Houghton Regis Town Council will be holding its first ever fireworks display on Tithe Farm Recreation Ground, on Sunday, November 6, starting at 7pm.

The event is free and the gates at Hillborough Crescent will be open from 6pm.

Call 01582 708540 for more Houghton Regis details.

For Dunstable ticket prices, visit: http://www.dunstable.gov.uk/dunstable-fireworks-.htm.