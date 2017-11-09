Poppy Appeal charity box stolen in Chalgrave

Police investigating the theft of a Poppy Appeal charity box have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

On Saturday (November 4) at around 2.10pm, a man stole a Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal charity box from Chalgrave Manor Golf Club in Chalgrave.

CCTV

Inspector Louise Gent said: “We would urge anyone who knows who the man pictured to get in touch, as we believe he may have information that could help our enquiries. We are keen to recover the money from the charity box that members of the public had generously donated, and reunite it with the charity it was meant for.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number JD/47703/17, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.