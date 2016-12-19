Post Office vows minimal disruption for public this Christmas

The Post Office is confident it will be Christmas as usual as strikes called for the 19th and 20th December will be met with robust contingency plans to minimise any festive disruption.

Although positive that the impact will be minimal, the Post Office has explained it is “extremely disappointed” that the strike action is going ahead during the Christmas period.

At present fewer than 300 Post Office branches will be affected by the industrial action, however many of the branches will remain open to maintain the Christmas service. Last Christmas posting dates will also not being affected.

The strike was called by the Communications Workers Union (CWU) after failing to reach a breakthrough with talks and does not include Royal Mail employees.

According to the Post Office, CWU have also made comments in the media that they will call further action later in that week.

Extremely disappointed

“We had agreed with the CWU that we would resume talks this week, so we are extremely disappointed that it prefers to call for strike action, particularly at such critical time of year,” says Kevin Gilliland, Post Office, Group Network and Sales Director.

“This can only cause concern for our customers and our people,” he adds.

Despite the strike, over 97 per cent of the Post Office’s 11,600 branches will be operating as usual.

“Any action will affect fewer than three hundred of our branches, and many of these will be open to maintain services for customers preparing for Christmas,” Kevin explains.

Business as usual

“We have robust contingencies that will ensure that all branches have the support and cash they need to operate,” adds Kevin. “Experience tells us we can manage this effectively and minimise the impact on the communities who rely on our services.”

“It will be business as usual in almost all of our network, with over 50,000 Post Office people on hand to support customers as they make their preparations for Christmas,” says Kevin.

Advice to customers

To find out what branches will be affected by the industrial action customers can visit www.postoffice.co.uk.

20th December is the latest recommended date for people sending cards and packages by Royal Mail 2nd Class Mail.

21st December is the latest recommended date for people sending cards and packages by Royal Mail 1st Class Mail.