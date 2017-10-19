Proud Lealands High School students celebrate year of success!

The academic successes of Lealands High School students were celebrated in style at the school’s annual presentation evening.

Over 350 students, staff and parents filled the beautifully decorated sports hall to celebrate the hard work and achievements of pupils from the previous academic year.

Presenting the awards and guest speaker for the evening was Professor Stephen Sweeney, a former student of Lealands and now the professor of physics and head of department at the University of Surrey.

Professor Sweeney said: “I was delighted to return to Lealands to celebrate the success and fantastic achievements of its students and staff.

“It was also a pleasure to meet with current and former staff, including some of my teachers from my time at the school.”

Over 100 students received awards, while students from each year group presented a review of the past year, and a selection of successful GCSE leavers were presented with individual trophies.