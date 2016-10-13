Search

Pudsey spotted at Tennyson Road Primary School!

The delighted pupils pose with the nation's favourite bandaged bear

Prize-winning pupils of Tennyson Road Primary School were delighted when BBC Children in Need’s Pudsey Bear paid them a special visit.

