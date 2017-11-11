Pupils’ art spreads clean air message

Three talented pupils at a Luton primary school are spreading the word that hopping aboard a bus can help to cut pollution after designing posters for a new clean air campaign.

Callum Stubbs, Vanessa Kopacz and Leiyah Duncan got the chance to see how their hard work will be helping people to breathe easier when an Arriva bus bearing one of their vehicle emissions messages parked at Chantry Primary Academy.

Children at the school took part in a challenge to produce posters to be displayed on the backs of Arriva buses across Luton.

Led by Chantry Primary deputy headteacher, Jamie Kelly, they produced pictures to go along with the environmental messages which will be seen by thousands of people in the coming months.

The three winners each received a hamper of goodies which included a drone and art materials.