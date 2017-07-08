Pupils bury time capsule at park

Pupils from Tithe Farm Primary School in Houghton Regis have buried a time capsule besides what will be the entrance to the new Houghton Hall Park Visitor Centre.

The children made their mark on history as part of a topping-out ceremony for the facility.

Thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, Central Bedfordshire Council was awarded a grant of £2.2million from the Heritage Lottery Fund and Big Lottery Fund’s ‘Parks for People’ grant scheme to transform Houghton Hall Park, including the new heritage centre, which is due to open in the autumn.

Tithe Farm Primary School has followed the project closely and pupils worked hard to fill the time capsule with items they’ve collected.

Tithe Farm Primary School deputy headteacher, Jamie Carmichael, said: “I know the children who have worked really hard on the time capsule cannot wait to come back and see the finished product, be part of the visitor centre and bring the rest of the school to have a look at the site.”