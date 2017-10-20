Pupils bury time capsule to mark 50 years

Pupils from Ramsey Manor Lower School buried a time capsule under a new classroom to mark the school’s 50th anniversary.

The lower school, in Barton-le-Clay, has recently had two classrooms extended and one of the Year 2 teachers thought it would be a good way to mark the special occasion by burying a time capsule under the new extension.

The school celebrates 50 years in April 2019 but the time capsule was buried within the new build earlier this month.

A map of the village showing the school, pressed leaves from the school grounds, a list of values learnt at school and pictures of bank notes currently in circulation were placed in the time capsule.

Headteacher Alex Franks said: “Our Year 2 children buried a time capsule in the foundations of their classrooms. Year 2 class teachers Mrs Noon and Mrs Westwick helped the children decide what to put in their time capsule, they were all very excited to work with the builders and bury it, they all said it was ‘awesome’.”