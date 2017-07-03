Pupils host Race At Our Place

Pupils from Ferrars Junior School will be hosting Race At Our Place on Friday, July 7, in memory of a former teaching assistant.

The children will be completing laps of the school field in Lewsey Farm, to raise money for Cancer Research UK in memory of Carol Julian who lost her battle against cancer in 2013.

The event is open to everyone, including adults and younger children, just bring £1 to take part.

Everyone that completes five laps will get a medal from Cancer Research UK.

Jill Long, one of the Race At Our Place team, said: “It would be lovely to see people from the local community joining us on the day, between 9am and 4pm, to help raise funds for Cancer Research.”

Drinks, ice pops, cakes and biscuits will be sold on the day and there will be games and stalls at the event.