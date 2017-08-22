Puppy is still missing

The owners of a missing 14-week-old puppy from Luton are continuing to appeal for information to help find him.

Baymax, a black Labrador cross, has been missing since Monday, July 24, and his family are hoping that someone knows where he is.

Owners Carly Leonard, 28, and partner Craig, 30, last saw him in their garden in Malvern road, Luton. The family believe Baymax, who is microchipped, may have been stolen.

Carly’s 17-month-old son became attached to Baymax in the three weeks that they had him before he went missing.

She said: “We all really miss him, especially Alfie, he keeps calling out B, that’s what he called him.

“Whenever we go out and see a dog he calls out B thinking it’s him, we had to put the dog bed away because Alfie kept getting in it and calling for him.

“We had him since he was eight weeks old but it felt like we had him much longer, he was part of the family. Him and Alfie had such a special bond.

“He was the first dog I have ever had and he stole my heart, he stole Afie’s too. If anyone has seen him, or knows where he is, or has bought him, please bring him home where he belongs with his loving family, we all miss him so much.”

Family friend, Janet Bussche, said: “His family have been desperately seeking information about their missing puppy since that day, they just want Baymax back home where he belongs. Hopefully someone will recognise him and come forward with information about where he is.”

Bedfordshire Police are investigating. A spokesman for the force said: “We can confirm that we are still investigating this incident and anyone with information is asked to call the Police on 101 quoting reference number C/31520/2017.”

If anyone has seen Baymax contact Carly on: 07851 081162 or email: farls8996@gmail.com.