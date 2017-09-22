Quality Mark is sporty success for Luton’s Wigmore Primary

A Luton school is delighted to announce that is has been awarded a Distinction Quality Mark for its Physical Education and Sport.

Wigmore Primary School, of Twyford Drive, received the award from AFPE (Association for Physical Education), one of only two primary schools in Bedfordshire to achieve the accolade.

The Quality Mark recognises, through a self-review and evaluation process, the strength and quality of physical education and sport in the school, and raises the profile of the subject and school both locally and nationally.

Headteacher, Chris Davidson, said: “This is a fantastic award for the school to achieve and recognises the endless amount of work, high levels of commitment and positive attitudes that both pupils and staff show through the schools positive sporting ethos.”

Pupils take part in traditional sports such as gymnastics, dance, football, cricket, and athletics, as well as sports such as fencing, archery, orienteering, dodgeball, NFL and ultimate Frisbee and more!