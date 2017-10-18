Raising awareness of modern day slavery

Over twenty people took part in the Luton Walk For Freedom on Saturday to raise awareness of modern-day slavery and human trafficking.

Emma Molina, event organiser, led the two-mile walk from Wardown Park and through the town centre as part of a global event supporting the charity A21.

Luton Walk For Freedom

The organisation aims to end slavery by reaching out, rescuing and restoring victims of slavery.

She said: “It was brilliant, there was 25 of us in total and it provoked lots of conversations and we could hear people talking about it as we walked past.

“Lots of people were asking us for flyers and wanting to know more, it definitely raised awareness of modern-day slavery.

“The fact that people were so shocked that human trafficking and slavery are so prevalent highlighted why it was so important that we were walking.

For more information about the charity and the work it does go to: www.a21.org.