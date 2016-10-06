Rapist, 13, who admitted raping silblings, cousins and neighbour’s children, escapes jail

An “immature” 13-year-old boy who raped his pre-pubescent siblings, cousins and neighbour’s children multiple times has avoided jail.

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was described as immature for his age and lacked interaction with other children because he was home-schooled.

Yesterday the boy was sentenced for four counts of raping a boy and five counts of inciting a girl to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.

All the victims were aged between three and 11 at the time of the offences.

All the offences occurred between December 21, 2015, and May 5, 2016, and some took place at the family home in Bedfordshire.

Instead of jail he was handed a 12-month referral order, which means the boy will be monitored by a variety of agencies.

He must also stay in contact with the police for the next two-and-a-half years.

Giving him the order, district judge Ken Sheraton said: “I sit in this court and deal with grown-ups and children for different offences.

“I have got to say it is rare to see anyone, of any age, charged with as many serious offences.

“I can tell you now that I am not going to send you to prison.“Because of just how serious this case is nobody could say I was wrong for putting you inside for a very long time.

“The fact is that you have been open and honest from the start, which takes bravery.

“I have also got to bear in mind your age. You are just 13.

“Bearing all that in mind I think I should deal with you today by means of a referral order.”

When the offences came to light the boy was moved from the family home to Stevenage.

He will remain there until he is deemed suitable to return home.

The boy’s lawyer David Potter told the court: “He has been very frank and honest as far as he can.

“He is a very immature young man. He finds it very difficult to talk about it.

“The report shows he has a low risk of reoffending in the future. Maybe because he was home-schooled hasn’t helped.

“He has also lost any other social interaction because he can’t be alone with his friends or family.”

Mr Potter explained that the boy’s family were working together to get him back living with them so he could move on with his life.

He said the boy’s aunt was even planning on moving closer to them so she could support him.

For the prosecution, barrister Nicola Davass told Cambridgeshire Youth Court, sitting in Huntington, said: “The offences speak largely for themselves.

“The background is that the defendant is of previous good character. The complaints involved are members of three separate families.

“His own family, the family of a close neighbour and his cousin’s family.

“It is also right to say that the ages of the complainants was very tender and the way that their evidence was taken was not without difficulty.

“When he (the boy) was spoken to by his parents and by the police he was immediately helpful. He was helpful throughout interviews and provided far more than some of the complaints were able to.”

The boy’s parents must also pay £85 court costs and a £20 surcharge. No compensation was awarded because of the age of the victims.