Red Nose Day blooms among Luton removals staff

Customers were seeing red at Stephens Removals in Wingate Road when staff enthusiastically entered into the spirit of fundraising for Red Nose Day.

Spokeswoman Lauren Marriott said: “We sold red noses to everyone coming in to our reception and we set up a justgiving site on our Facebook page which was also attached to all our emails.

“In addition we took part in the favourite song sweepstake on Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Breakfast Show .

“And last but not least all our guys wore specially printed Red Nose Day t-shirts instead of their usual blue uniforms.”

She added: “They collected donations from customers and donated their tip money, which Stephens doubled.”

The company reached their target of £252.

Director Emma Knowles said: “We were very pleased with the level of support, from customers and staff alike.

“It’s the first time we’ve got behind Red Nose Day and we’ll probaby do it again. We all had good fun for a good cause.”