Residents angered as Luton Borough Council pays for travellers mess

Residents are calling for Luton Borough Council to make sure travellers pay the price for leaving piles of rubbish in parks.

They say they are fed up of the travellers leaving rubbish behind as they are moved from sites in the town and the council then using taxpayers money for the clean up.

Mess left behind by travellers at Memorial Park

One person questioned how it was fair that people were fined by the council for fly-tipping in December when they left rubbish next to bins at St Dominic’s Square Neighbourhood Recycling Centre, but the travellers, who regularly leave mess behind, do not appear to be paying for the clean up.

Readers have complained to the Herald & Post about piles of mess left behind at Memorial Park, Stopsley Village and Popes Meadow.

The H&P understands the council cannot take action unless it can prove which individual dumped the rubbish.

A spokesperson for Luton Borough Council said: “The council takes all forms of fly-tipping very seriously.

“Not only does it make the town look unattractive, but it can cost significant amounts of money to clean up an area where rubbish has been anti-socially discarded.

“Each report of fly-tipping is investigated thoroughly and our officers will issue fines to offenders where there is sufficient evidence to do so.”

Jane Spendley, of Luton, was annoyed at the amount of rubbish left behind by travellers at Memoriak Park two weeks ago.

She believes the council can do more and should be fining those who leave rubbish behind. She said: “I think the council is using that as an excuse, of course they know who made the mess, everyone knows.

“We have brought up these issues at ward meetings, but still nothing has been done by them.

“I think it is a bit of a joke really, they are taking the easy option by saying they have no evidence, what do all the photos show?

“The council should be more pro-active, they should do more to firstly stop the travellers illegally parking on land, and they should be able to move them on quicker than they do and they should fine them for fly-tipping. We look after our parks and then they come along and leave all the mess behind and then the council have to use money that they should be using for other things to clear up all the mess.”

Michelle Ingram commented on a post on our Facebook page about the council not being able to fine the travellers for fly-tipping because of lack of evidence. She said: “People that pay them whoever it is also need to be held accountable ... They can’t fly tip if they don’t get the job .... Simple .... Chicken / egg.”