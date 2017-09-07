Residents’ terror after gunshots fired in High Town

Residents have left “sickened” and in a state of fear after gunshots were fired in High Town in the early hours of the morning.

At around 12.30am families were awoken to the sound of gunshots in Berkeley Path.

One resident said: “I heard a motorbike pull up and then about three or four shots.

“Light were popping on in everyone’s houses, we were all very scared.

“I felt sick and have had panic attacks last night, it’s disgusting to have to live like this.”

Problems at the Paths estate have been widely reported, with on-going issues of prostitution and drug dealing.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 12.30am this morning (Thursday) to reports of gunshots being heard in Berkeley Path, Luton.

“Officers attended and conducted an extensive search of the area but there was no trace of a gun having been fired.

“An investigation has been launched and CCTV and house to house enquiries will continue today. Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 8 of 7 September.”