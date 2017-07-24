Restraining order for stalker of Leighton Buzzard singer

A man who stalked a singer from Leighton Buzzard has been handed a restraining order.

Leslie Rix, 69, of Brocket Court, Luton, was sentenced at Luton Magistrates Court on July 11 after stalking jazz singer Tina May in Leighton Buzzard over a five month period.

Rix’s stalking began in December last year. He turned up at Ms May’s home on two occasions, left various voicemails and also attended numerous gigs she was performing at.

Rix was made to pay £85 costs. Ms May has been approached by the LBO for comment.