Retiring after 21 years at The Mall

The owners of Arndale Newsagency in The Mall are retiring after 21 years of serving the town’s shoppers.

Mr and Mrs Patel are saying goodbye to The Mall, Luton, to enjoy a life of retirement.

Mrs Patel, 65, said: “When we opened at the Mall, it was an up and coming place. We’ve really enjoyed every day, it’s been great fun and we’ve loved meeting lots of different people and getting to know our customers.

“Our customers have been so friendly over the years and are definitely our highlight.

“The support from The Mall Management team has also been amazing.”

As a thank you for their hard work over the years, the Mall’s general manager, Roy Greening, presented the couple with a bunch of flowers and wished them luck in the future.

He said: “It’s been a pleasure having Mr and Mrs Patel running the Arndale Newsagents in The Mall for so long.

“Twenty-one years is an amazing length of time to be with us at The Mall and we’ve loved having them.

“They will be deeply missed, but the management team wish them the best of luck for the future.”