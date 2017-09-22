Reunion for Luton Halyard class of ‘83!

Former Luton classmates reunited for a special disco, sharing fond memories of their time as ‘Halyard class of 83’.

The excited friends, who are all celebrating their ‘big 50’, reunited on September 9, at The Pheasant, Dunstable, to remember their days at the Leagrave High Street school.

Class of '83.

Class of ’83 pupils, Duncan Wootten, Tracy Hawkins, and Shirley Ann Pryce, organised the event, withTracy and Shirley sorting the buffet, and Duncan having the initial idea.

Tracy said: “We had people from all over the world; we had Mandy Whalton from Canada, Kerry Benford from the Isle of Wight and many more!

“There was such a great atmosphere, as we had the boys talking about how many girls they had kissed andthe girls saying who they used to fancy.

“Duncan and I got on the floor and made the girls and boys get behind us, as we did ‘Oops Upside Your Head’!”

Tracy, Duncan and Shirley

Shirley also made over 50 candles saying ‘Halyard Class of 83 school reunion’ and there were ’80s goody bags.

Tracy added: “We set up a memory table for those who had passed away: Alison Mccloglan, Wayne Towers, Carl Towers, Chris Garrett, and Steven James.

“We had two sets of twins come – Tony and Terry Coan and Sally Fountain and Jane Whitely. We also had childhood sweethearts that now have grandchildren: Steven and Beverley Venant, and Brian and Angela Herbert.”

Attendees included: Johnathan Currington, Louise Ellis, Leian Shacklock, Jo Oddboy, Tony Cowan, Christopher Eastwell, Tony Coan, Terry Coan, Rob Lucey, Jan Bardill, John Taylor, Wayne Clarke, Mark Childs, Kiran Elliott, Maureen Lown, Beverley Venant, Steven Venant, Sally Fountain, Debra Fensome, Sue Bouguet-Taylor, John Ledwidge, Jane Whitely, Brenda Williamson, Kerry Benford, Debbie Taylor, Sharon Brinkley, Mandy Wharton, Debbie Edwards, Sue Moore, Gary Hamilton, Andrea Douglas, Dawn Orsoli, John Murphy, Caroline Rayner, Wayne ‘titch’ Johnson, Patricia Louden, Julie Dann, Paul Hinkson, Donald Dods, Brian Herbert, Angela Herbert, Pauline Chadwich, John Szatmari, Janet Rosengrove, Jane Few, Neville Hunt, Sue Simper, Jane Lawson, Paul Howe, Richard Pratt, Anj Winterbourne, Kevin Fortune, Sharon Ensbury, Anthony Scott, Mick Brown, Chris Murray, Tracey Lynch, Susan Wickens, and Valerie Barrett.

Twin sets: Tony Coan, Sally Fountain, Terry Coan, and Jane Whiteley.

The buffet.

Shirley made a big poster with old photos of people and 'things from 1983' on it.

The dancing gets started!

The memorial pictures are Steven James, Wayne Towers, Alison mc Lachlan, Carl Towers, and Chris Garrett.

'Oops Upside Your Head!'

Enjoying the party!